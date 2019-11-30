'Pakistan will face defeat in its proxy war against India', says Rajnath Singh at National Defence Academy in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of waging a "proxy war" against India in the form of terrorism, assuring that the neighbouring country will be defeated in its prospect.

Singh made the statement while reviewing the passing out parade of 137th course at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Saturday.

"Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war," said Rajnath Singh.

He said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated".

"The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The defence minister further said that Indian Armed Forces, Central police forces and police forces are the country's strength against terrorism.

"The biggest credit for our striking capacity against terrorism goes to Indian Armed Forces, CAPFs and Police forces who have foiled the ill-motives in the protracted war," Singh said.

