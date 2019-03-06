Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri; third violation in one day

Rajouri: After violating ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera districts, Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late on Tuesday evening.

"Pakistan continues its nefarious designs and again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector, district Rajouri" officials in Rajouri said. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, they added.

This is the third ceasefire violation on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

At around 6 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms. Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector along the LoC around 11:30 am.

Further details are awaited.

