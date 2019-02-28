Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishan Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir, India retaliates

Rajouri: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

At about 7 pm, Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along Mendhar and Krishan Ghati sectors, officials said.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

This is the second ceasefire violation in the day as earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Uri in Baramulla district is close to the Line of Control and people there have reported shelling from across the border.

