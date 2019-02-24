You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, resorts to shelling, firing along LoC in Nowshera sector

India Press Trust of India Feb 24, 2019 22:15:53 IST

Jammu: Pakistan violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI

File image of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

"At about 17.15 hours (5.15 pm), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence spokesperson said.

"Pakistan continues with its nefarious designs along (the) LoC. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

A police official said dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Kalsia, Manpur and Ganiya.

No one was injured in the shelling that was still continuing when last reports were received, the official added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 22:15:53 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores