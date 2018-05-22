Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC: India must retaliate, but not be first to fire bullet, says Rajnath Singh

In the wake of the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Indian side must only retaliate and not be the first to fire the bullet.

"We are a peaceful country. We want to maintain good relations with all countries, not just our neighbouring countries." he said at a BSF investiture ceremony.

"Pakistan is very notorious. You shouldn't be the first to fire the bullet at your neighbour. But if they fire at us, you retaliate. Then no one will question your move," he said during his address.

Kaaran samajhna kathin hai, ye research ka vishay ho sakta hai lekin wo (Pakistan) apni harkaton se baaz nahi aata. Pehli goli to padosi par nahi chalni chahiye, lekin agar udhar se chal jaati hai,to kya karna,uska faisla aapko karna hai: Rajnath Singh at BSF Investiture Ceremony pic.twitter.com/h9hhGCMxRI — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Rajnath's comments come amid the ongoing shelling along the international border by the Pakistani Rangers, which is in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan continued shelling on Tuesday in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir affecting 30 BSF border outposts and some two dozen villages.

On Monday, Pakistani troops targeted border outposts and villages with mortar shells and small arms in Jammu district, killing an eight-month-old boy and injuring six including a special police officer.

Eight-month-old Nitin Kumar, sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector along the LoC, was killed in the firing.

On 19 May, four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu district. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who met a few victims of the attack, described the killings as "highly unfortunate".

She said the attacks came when Ramzan had just begun and the people of the state had heaved a sigh of relief after the central government announced an unilateral halt to security-related operations in the state during the holy month.

According to the officials, the Pakistani shelling started after it "pleaded" with the BSF to stop firing on being pounded with heavy artillery by the Indian side that left a Pakistani trooper dead.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the LoC this year. Over 700 such incidents have been reported in 2018, which have left 38 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.

With inputs from agencies