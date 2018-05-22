You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC: India must retaliate, but not be first to fire bullet, says Rajnath Singh

India FP Staff May 22, 2018 12:30:20 IST

In the wake of the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Indian side must only retaliate and not be the first to fire the bullet.

"We are a peaceful country. We want to maintain good relations with all countries, not just our neighbouring countries." he said at a BSF investiture ceremony.

"Pakistan is very notorious. You shouldn't be the first to fire the bullet at your neighbour. But if they fire at us, you retaliate. Then no one will question your move," he said during his address.

Rajnath's comments come amid the ongoing shelling along the international border by the Pakistani Rangers, which is in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan continued shelling on Tuesday in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir affecting 30 BSF border outposts and some two dozen villages.

On Monday, Pakistani troops targeted border outposts and villages with mortar shells and small arms in Jammu district, killing an eight-month-old boy and injuring six including a special police officer.

File image of Union home minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

File image of Union home minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

Eight-month-old Nitin Kumar, sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector along the LoC, was killed in the firing.

On 19 May, four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu district. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who met a few victims of the attack, described the killings as "highly unfortunate".

She said the attacks came when Ramzan had just begun and the people of the state had heaved a sigh of relief after the central government announced an unilateral halt to security-related operations in the state during the holy month.

According to the officials, the Pakistani shelling started after it "pleaded" with the BSF to stop firing on being pounded with heavy artillery by the Indian side that left a Pakistani trooper dead.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the LoC this year. Over 700 such incidents have been reported in 2018, which have left 38 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 12:30 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores