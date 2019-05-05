Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts; no casualties reported

The Pakistan Army on Sunday lobbed mortars and opened fire using small arms at forward posts of the Indian Army and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri began around 11 am, PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

He also said that the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly, and there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing.

Ending a welcome lull of over a fortnight on Thursday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch, followed by firing in Qasba sector in the same district the next day.

On Saturday, chief of the Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, visited the Ladakh region in the state and was briefed on the operational preparedness of the force in the sector. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visited the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps

The army commander was briefed by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps, on operational readiness in the Ladakh sector. Singh appreciated the high standards of professionalism displayed by all ranks of the Corps, the spokesman said.

With inputs from agencies

