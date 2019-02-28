Pakistan puts all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals on alert, asks them to stock up on medicines, emergency supplies

Amid rising hostilities between India and Pakistan and an imminent rise in cross-border tensions, the government in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked all public hospitals to stay alert.

A government communique shows that the leaves of all medical personnel have been cancelled with immediate effect and they have been asked to stay prepared for any eventuality. The reports come in the backdrop of Indian claim that it inflicted 'heavy casualties' in its recent air strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Jaba top area of the province. Although the Ministry of External Affairs did not give an exact count on the number of terrorists killed or injured, media reports quoting defence ministry sources claimed that 200 to 300 people were killed while scores of people were injured.

Pakistan has officially denied that the Indian strikes hit any terrorist camp on its territory and claimed that no damage was caused.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, previously known as North West Frontier Province, is also strategically located as it shares its border with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Given the Indian claim on the territory of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in the immediate vicinity of International Border between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on the Indian side too, preparation was underway in case the current situation deteriorates. For starters, authorities have directed all government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir to paint Red Cross signs on the rooftop of the buildings owing to several airstrikes and ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC).

Besides, nearly all government-owned hospitals have stocked up on medicine and other equipment in bulk in case of an emergency.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday also passed an order to take necessary steps to upgrade the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at Srinagar’s Humhama. The state government constituted a five-member committee for the upgradation of the SEOC, officials said.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee regarding the upgradation of the SEOC in Humhama, Kashmir," an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) said.

The five-member panel would identify agency or agencies for execution of the project in a time bound manner after following due codal formalities and utilise funds placed at its disposal by the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority for this Project in accordance with norms and guidelines.

Additionally, all schools in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to remain closed.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.