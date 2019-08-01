Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow, India to evaluate proposal according to ICJ judgment

Pakistan offered India consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on Friday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that Pakistan had made an offer of consular access, and that New Delhi was "evaluating" the proposal in accordance with the International Court of Justice verdict in the case.

Islamabad had been held guilty of violating the Vienna Convention by the International Court of Justice in the case of the detention and death sentence against Jadhav, and was directed to grant India consular access to Jadhav as soon as possible.

Kumar, in a press briefing on Thursday, said, "We have received a proposal from Pakistan on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and we are evaluating the proposal according to the ICJ judgment. Our decision on the same will be communicated to Pakistan through appropriate diplomatic channels." He refused to answer questions about the details of the discussion between the two neighbours.

Reportedly, India and Pakistan, who have discussed the modalities of the consular access, have not reached a consensus regarding the same. India has asked for a private conversation with Jadhav, while Pakistan has insisted that the access will be given only according to its own laws.

In July, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Jadhav with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgment and under the Vienna Convention.

"You are all aware that there has been a favourable judgment from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. We expect that full consular access be granted to Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and the Vienna Convention," Kumar said at his weekly media briefing.

"We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels and as and when there is an update we will let you know," he added. The spokesperson refused to share the details as to what is being discussed with Pakistan.

The ICJ has specified in the verdict that Pakistan is obliged to grant consular or diplomatic access to Jadhav "without further delay" in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Following the verdict, Islamabad had said that it was working out the modalities to grant the consular access. Earlier today, Jadhav's family met former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. The spokesperson said he was not aware of the details of the meeting.