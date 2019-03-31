'Pakistan in big trouble': Narendra Modi mocks Islamabad for denying presence of terror camps, Balakot air strike

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said if Pakistan accepts India's airstrike in Balakot, it will put Islamabad in a dilemma as this admission will be confirmation of the presence of terrorist camps across the border.

"Pakistan is in big trouble. If they say something happened in Balakot, it would mean that have to accept that terrorist camps were being operated from there. They keep telling the world that there is nothing here. We attacked at such a place that they cannot hide," said Prime Minister Modi said, while speaking at Main Bhi Chowkidar programme.

"We have been suffering from terrorism for the past 40 years. They came and carried out killings in Mumbai and Uri. We know who is responsible for this. I thought that for how long will all this go on? Then, I decided - Yeh Jahan Se Control Hota Hai, Khel Wahin Khela Jaayega (This has to be executed in the same place where it is controlled from)," he said in response to a question about air strikes at terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 26 February.

The Prime Minister further said, "After one and a half months, they did not allow anyone to go there. Some people tell us they are reconstructing that area. They (Pakistan) are saying that there is a school functioning so that they can tell the world that terrorist camps never existed there."

"The attack was targeted at such a place which proves that terrorist camps used to operate from there. Pakistan does not have a problem with how many were killed but with the stamp which said that terrorist camps used to be there," he said.

Speaking further on the Balakot air strike, the Prime Minister said, "I have not done Balakot strikes but jawans did this. We salute them. I was able to take that decision because I have complete trust in our armed forces. I have trust in their ability and discipline and what they can achieve."

