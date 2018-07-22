You are here:
Pakistan General Election: Poll body orders arrest of 4 election officials in Sindh for trying to open ballots

India Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 19:02:25 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistan election authorities on Sunday ordered the arrest of four officials in Sindh province for trying to open up postal ballots ahead of the elections. The incident of opening of the secret postal ballots with alleged involvement of local assistant returning officers (AROs) had been reported from Sanghar and Sehwan districts.

File image of Pakistan police. AP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the arrest of the four AROs, taking a serious note of the breach of secrecy. An ECP press release said the two AROs from Sanghar and two others from Sehwan were attempting to open the postal ballots.

The Pakistan electoral laws provide for voting through postal ballots for those officials who cannot visit their home constituencies to cast their votes. The ECP action came amid the rising pressure by political parties to ensure a free and fair election, scheduled for 25 July.

Meanwhile, the presiding officers-in-charge of various polling stations were administered today an oath to maintain neutrality in the poll process. The oath was administered by district returning officers in each district under the provisions of a newly enacted law, the Election Act 2017.


