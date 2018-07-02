Pakistan General Election goes 'down the drain' as Karachi politician lies in a puddle of sewage to ask for votes

As Pakistan gears up for the upcoming General Election, politicians are leaving no stone unturned while campaigning. But one election candidate's bizarre campaign in Karachi has caught the Internet's attention.

In order to highlight the unhygienic and inefficient sewage system in his locality, Ayaz Memom Motiwala, an independent candidate contesting for the Aam Admi Pakistan, decided to ask for votes by sitting in garbage dumps and lying down in sewage water.

His bizarre stunt, aimed to convince people in his locality that he understands their suffering, was also a scathing attack on the present government and Opposition party, The Indian Express reported.

Photographs of the Independent candidate wearing a salwar kameez and sitting in a pool of water having tea and taking a nap went viral. He also went Live on his Facebook page, where he was seen even drinking the water. He also took a national flag and was seen lying on the road asking his supporters to take photos as he smiled flaunting a victory sign, the report added.

His campaign comes at a time when Karachi is facing is facing a severe water crisis.

But Motiwala was not the only candidate to trend on Twitter. The micro-blogging website was flooded with images of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon’s face plastered on brand-new Toyota Corollas on Friday, Dawn reported.

It all started with a tweet from Momina Basit, who leads PTI’s Hazara women’s wing, on Wednesday. She alleged that the 250 new Toyota Corollas being used for Memon’s election campaign had been bought with Sindh’s health and education budgets.

Watch the full video of Motiwala's campaign here: