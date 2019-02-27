Pakistan fighter jets drop bombs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector; no casualties reported

Rajouri: Pakistan jets reportedly violated Indian air space in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and dropped bombs on their way out.

Craters were reportedly spotted at the places where the bombs were dropped by the Pakistan Air Force fighter jets. No casualties have been reported yet.

J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

This comes a day after the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike at a terror launch pad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, destroying a control room of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other infrastructure of the terror outfit.

Air space over Pathankot in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been shut down. Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Chandigarh and Amritsar airports have been shut for civilian traffic.

In a similar incident, Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

