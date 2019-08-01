Pakistan claims it arrested Indian 'spy' Raju Lakshman from Punjab province; accused held at undisclosed location

Lahore: Pakistani police claimed to have arrested an "Indian spy" in Punjab province of Pakistan. Local media quoted police as saying that an Indian national, who "admitted" he was an Indian spy, has been arrested.

The police said the "spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, around 400 kilometres from Lahore.

Police said Lakshman was arrested while entering DG Khan from Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, also the place from where Pakistan claimed it arrested former Indian Navy officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav. India denies the claim, maintaining that the Indian national was running a legitimate business in Iran and was abducted from Iranian soil by Pakistani soldiers to fit their narrative of Indian hand in encouraging separatism in Balochistan province.

Meanwhile, the individual identified as Lakshman by the Pakistani police, has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation. The Ministry of External Affairs has not made any comments about the matter as of now.