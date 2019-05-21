Pakistan appoints France ambassador Moin ul Haque as High Commissioner to India: 'Hope he will deliver,' says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday announced career diplomat Moin ul Haque as its new High Commissioner to India.

"New Delhi, India, is very important...After consultation, I have decided to appoint Moin ul Haque, the current ambassador in France, who will be sent to (New) Delhi, and I hope that he (Haque) will deliver," Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video statement.

Haque was appointed after Sohail Mehmood left the High Commissioner's post to join as Pakistan's foreign secretary, reported Express Tribune.

Qureshi has expressed hope that Haque will perform his "new job with the best of his abilities."

Along with India, Pakistan has announced new ambassadors to several countries including China, Japan and Brussels.

In Beijing, Naghmana Hashmi will replace Masood Khalid, the incumbent envoy to China, after completion of his tenure.

Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad has been appointed Ambassador to Japan, while Zaheer Janjua, currently serving as additional secretary in Europe, will look after the Pakistani mission in Brussels.

"After consulting the Prime Minister, I am happy to announce the following appointments," Qureshi tweeted.

Islamabad has appointed over two dozen envoys to 18 countries, stated Qureshi.

