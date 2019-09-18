Pakistan activating launch pads along LoC and increasing terror activities in PoK, say Indian Army sources

New Delhi: Pakistan continues to push terrorists into India and has increased terror activities in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) even as the FATF's sword hangs on its head.

In a video accessed by ANI, it can be clearly seen that Pakistani troops or terrorists backed by Islamabad attempted BAT action and were immediately eliminated.

"Post Article 370 abrogation, numbers of launch pads have been activated by the Pakistani Army close to our own posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and these are only a few hundred meters to 2 km from the LoC," Indian Army sources said.

#WATCH Army sources: Infiltration or attempted BAT(Border Action Team) action by Pakistan on 12-13 Sept 2019, was seen&eliminated. In video, Indian troops can be seen launching grenades at Pak's SSG(Special Service Group) commandos/terrorists using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers. pic.twitter.com/KOnYJPWyV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

"These launch pads in the areas facing Gurez, Machchal, Keran, Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Naushera, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Kathua harbour more than 250 terrorists," they said.

Army sources said a communication centre has been activated in the Kalighati area since early August to coordinate and facilitate infiltration.

"It is also emerging that the recruitment of terrorists in Pakistan's Punjab has commenced. Daura-e-Aam of LeT and JeM have also begun their training. These training activities are being conducted in Muzaffarabad-Manshera-Kotli clusters," the sources said.

While commenting on growing activities of the LeT and Jaish in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region, the sources said that proscribed terrorists Hafeez Sayed and Maulana Masood Azhar are back in-game and fully duly supported by the Pakistan Army.

Sources said that Pakistan has also moved a number of BAT teams of soldiers and terrorists close to number of posts opposite Uri, Keran, Poonch, Mendhar and Naushera Sector. In the same areas, Pakistan SSG has also been deployed.

Pakistan has made several infiltration bids in the recent past; two to three of these specific instances were successfully foiled by the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, in the video captured by the Hand Held Thermal Imagers, on September 10-11 in the Hajipir Sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Indian troops killed a soldier Sepoy Ghulam Rasool of Pakistan's Punjab Regiment from Bahawalnagar of Pakistan.

"In the same area, Pakistan attempted infiltration on the night of September 11-12 September and September 12-13. The attempt could have been for BAT action as well. The area reportedly has Pakistani SSG troops. These intruders were well-engaged resulting into death of Pakistani soldiers on 12-13 September," the sources said.

"Despite of global actions, Pakistan will always remain the epicentre of terrorism. Such instances as recently seen in Hajipir Sector prove it," the sources said.