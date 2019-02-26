You are here:
Pakistan accuses Indian Air Force of violating Line of Control in Muzaffarabad sector, says 'no casualties or damage'

India Press Trust of India Feb 26, 2019 13:35:16 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector.

"Indian aircraft intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

File image of Asif Ghafoor. Twitter/@OfficialDGISPR

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

Hours later, the ISPR said Indian aircrafts' "intrusion" across the LOC in Muzaffarabad Sector was within 3-4 miles in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Under forced hasty withdrawal aircraft released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," it said.

The allegation came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the 14 February suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 13:35:16 IST

