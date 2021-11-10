Padma Shri awardee wrestler Virender Singh: Here's all you need to know about the 'Goonga Pahalwan'

Singh won a bronze medal at the Summer Deaflympics 2009 as well as gold medals at the Summer Deaflympics in 2005, 2012 and 2017

Virender Singh, a wrestler from Haryana has been honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, 9 November.

Recently, the President presented Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan Awards for 2021.

For the unversed, Padma awards are India’s highest civilian honours which are presented in three categories; namely Padma Vibhushan which is for exceptional and distinguished service, then comes Padma Bhushan that is for distinguished service of higher-order and finally Padma Shri for distinguished service to the country.

Who is Virender Singh?

Singh, also known as 'Goonga Pahalwan', is one of the best wrestlers in India who has won seven medals in 12 years, including four gold medals. The 35-year-old wrestler, who cannot speak or hear, was born in Haryana's Jhajjar district in the Sasroli village, He never went to school because of his impairment.

Virender Singh’s life and struggle:

When he was 10 years old, his father, Ajay Singh, a wrestler who worked for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), brought him to New Delhi for treatment of a foot injury. On a friend’s advice, his father admitted Singh to a school for speech and hearing impaired.

During that time, Singh was training under his father and uncle in wrestling. He followed a strict 8-hour workout schedule that left him tired as well as passionate towards his goal.

At the 2005 Deaflympics in Australia, Singh won his first gold but had to spend Rs 70,000 out of his own pocket. Despite winning gold for the country, there was no recognition to his feat as there was no government provision for differently-abled sport stars during that time.

While other Olympic sports persons received various government funds, Singh was awarded nothing for years. Most of the time, he had to resort to participating in village dangals to support himself and his family. Through these small wins he would get between Rs 5000 to Rs 20,000. Many times, there would not even be prize money.

Awards:

Singh also won a bronze medal at the Summer Deaflympics 2009 as well as gold medals at the Summer Deaflympics in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Singh also won the World Title at the World Championship and bagged a gold, silver and bronze medal at the three World Deaf Wrestling Championships, apart from many other achievements.

The prestigious Arjuna Award was presented to him in the year 2016 for his stellar contribution to Indian sports. He has also received the Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Award earlier.