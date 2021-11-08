The awards are given in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday bequeathed the prestigious Padma awards on recipients qualifying from all walks of life, including actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami and head scientists at ICMR Dr Raman Gangakhedkar among other notable personalities.

India’s highest civilian award, Padma Awards, are given in various disciplines and walks of life, such as art, social work, sports, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education. The Padma awards are given for distinguished service of a high order.

The 2021 list of Padma awards comprised seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Among the well-known awardees from the field of art are artist Shyam Sunder Sharma, actor Savita Joshi, content creator Ekta Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, and late singer SP Balasubramaniam. In sports, Mary Kom, Zaheer Khan, PV Sindhu are presented with the Padma Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event.

Modi tweeted, "Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma."

7 Padma Vibhushan awardees

The second-highest civilian award of India, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan is given for "exceptional and distinguished service". For the year 2020, today, Indian politicians Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj have been given the award posthumously. This year's awardees:

Shinzo Abe - Public Affairs - Japan: A global statesman and longest serving Prime Minister of Japan, Abe has been a friend of India, helping in Indo-Japanese ties.

S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous) - Art - Tamil Nadu: The Indian Carnatic singer has recorded orver 40,000 songs in more than 15 languages. The internationally acclaimed singer has been awarded Padma Vibushan posthumously.

Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde - Medicine – Karnataka: He is a veteran doctor and educationist, who redefined preventive care and good health.

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan - Others - Spiritualism - Delhi: World renowned Islamic scholar and Gandhian peace activist, Khan is an expert on Classic Islamic learning and modern science.

B. B. Lal Archaeology - Delhi: Archeology legend Lal is known for his works at Ramayan sites

Sudarshan Sahoo - Art - Odisha: Veteran sculptor Sahoo is the torch bearer of Odia sculpture tradition. He is also known as ShreeKhetra Shree.

Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous) -- Science and Engineering -- United States: Kapany is Indian-American physicis, also known as father of fiber optics. He laid thw foundation of today's high speed internet.

10 Padma Bhushan awardees

The third-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Bhushan award is given for "distinguished service of a high order...without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex." The award criteria include "service in any field including service rendered by Government servants" including doctors and scientists. This year's awardees:

Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra- Art, Kerala: Better known as K.S Chithra or Chithra, the Indian playback singer and Carnatic musician has had a career over four decades, recording songs in various Indian as well as foreign languages.

Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Assam: The Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016 and the member of the Indian National Congress, Gogoi was the longest-serving chief minister of the northeastern state.

Chandrashekhar Kambara - Literature and Education, Karnataka: The Indian poet, playwright, folklorist, film director and also the founder-vice-chancellor of Kannada University in Hampi, Kambara is the president of Sahitya Akademi, country’s premier literary institution.

Sumitra Mahajan - Public Affairs, Madhya Pradesh: Mahajan was the Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 and has represented the Indore constituency of Madhya Pradesh from 1989 to 2019 as the longest-serving woman MP.

Nripendra Misra - Civil Service, Uttar Pradesh: Misra is an administrative Service officer from UP cadre who served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019.

Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Bihar: Paswan was the President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the first and second Modi ministries.

Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous) Public Affairs, Gujarat: Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was a six-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and was a member of RSS since 1940s.

102 Padma Shri awardees

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.

Distinguished people from field of arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service and public affairs has been awarded today and also foreign nationals who've contributed in various ways to India are felicitated with Padma Shri. This year's awardees:

Shri Gulfam Ahmed Art Uttar Pradesh

Ms. P. Anitha Sports Tamil Nadu

Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Subbu Arumugam Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Prakasarao Asavadi Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh

Ms. Bhuri Bai Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Radhe Shyam Barle Art Chhattisgarh

Shri Dharma Narayan Barma Literature and Education West Bengal

Ms. Lakhimi Baruah Social Work Assam

Shri Biren Kumar Basak Art West Bengal

Ms. Rajni Bector Trade and Industry Punjab

Shri Peter Brook Art United Kingdom

Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work Mizoram

Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat Art Assam

Bijoya Chakravarty Public Affairs Assam

Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay Literature and Education West Bengal

Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous) Social Work Uttar Pradesh

Shri Tsultrim Chonjor Social Work Ladakh

Ms. Mouma Das Sports West Bengal

Bringing laurels for the country & making India proud on the International Circuit, glance through the warriors conferred with Padma Awards 2020 from the field of Sports.#PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/7Ofsy652ix — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) November 8, 2021

Shri Srikant Datar Literature and Education United States of America

Shri Narayan Debnath Art West Bengal

Chutni Devi Social Work Jharkhand

Ms. Dulari Devi Art Bihar

Ms. Radhe Devi Art Manipur

Ms. Shanti Devi Social Work Odisha

Shri Wayan Dibia Art Indonesia

Shri Dadudan Gadhavi Literature & Education Gujarat

Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane Art Maharashtra

Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal Literature and Education Haryana

Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder Literature and Education West Bengal

Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary Literature and Education Assam

Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa Sports Arunachal Pradesh

Ms. Purnamasi Jani Art Odisha

Matha B. Manjamma Jogati Art Karnataka

Shri Damodaran Kaithapram Art Kerala

Shri Namdeo C Kamble Literature and Education Maharashtra

Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) * (Posthumous) Art Gujarat

Shri Rajat Kumar Kar Literature and Education Odisha

Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap Literature and Education Karnataka

Ms. Prakash Kaur Social Work Punjab

Shri Nicholas Kazanas Literature and Education Greece

Shri K Kesavasamy Art Puducherry

Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan Art Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Lakha Khan Art Rajasthan

Ms. Sanjida Khatun Art Bangladesh

Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar Art Goa

Ms. Niru Kumar Social Work Delhi

Ms. Lajwanti Art Punjab

Shri Rattan Lal Science and Engineering United States of America

Shri Ali Manikfan Others-Grassroots Innovation Lakshadweep

Shri Ramachandra Manjhi Art Bihar

Shri Dulal Manki Art Assam

Shri Nanadro B Marak Others- Agriculture Meghalaya

Shri Rewben Mashangva Art Manipur

Shri Chandrakant Mehta Literature and Education Gujarat

Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal Medicine Punjab

Shri Madhavan Nambiar Sports Kerala

Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal Social Work Rajasthan

Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav Medicine Delhi

Dr. J N Pande (Posthumous) Medicine Delhi

Shri Solomon Pappaiah Literature and Education- Journalism Tamil Nadu

Ms. Pappammal Others- Agriculture Tamil Nadu

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi Medicine Odisha

Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat Trade and Industry Maharashtra

Shri Girish Prabhune Social Work Maharashtra

Shri Nanda Prusty Literature and Education Odisha

Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar Art Kerala

Shri Balan Putheri Literature and Education Kerala

Ms. Birubala Rabha Social Work Assam

Shri Kanaka Raju Art Telangana

Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Satyaram Reang Art Tripura

Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo Medicine Kerala

Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu Medicine Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay Medicine Uttarakhand

Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal Social Work Maharashtra

Shri Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Roman Sarmah Literature and Education- Journalism Assam

Shri Imran Shah Literature and Education Assam

Shri Prem Chand Sharma Others- Agriculture Uttarakhand

Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat Literature and Education Rajasthan

Shri Ram Yatna Shukla Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Shri Jitender Singh Shunty Social Work Delhi

Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh Art Himachal Pradesh

Shri Kartar Singh Art Punjab

Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh Medicine Bihar

Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh Others-Agriculture Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh Sports Uttar Pradesh

Shri Virender Singh Sports Haryana

Ms. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar

Shri K C Sivasankar (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu

Guru Maa Kamali Soren Social Work West Bengal

Shri Marachi Subburaman Social Work Tamil Nadu

Shri P Subramanian (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Kapil Tiwari Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh

Father Vallés (Posthumous) Literature and Education Spain

Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous) Medicine Tamil Nadu

Shri Sridhar Vembu Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Shri K Y Venkatesh Sports Karnataka

Ms. Usha Yadav Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir Public Affairs Bangladesh

(With input from agencies)