Padma Awards 2020: Jaitley, Sushma conferred Padma Vibhushan; Anand Mahindra, Manohar Parrikar get Padma Bhushan; Karan Johar gets Padma Shri

India FP Staff Jan 26, 2020 00:12:09 IST

  • Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan

  • Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig are among the 16 awarded with Padma Bhushan

  • The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut and cricketer Zaheer Khan

  • Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh, Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma are among unsung heroes awarded the coveted Padma Shri

Ahead of the 71 Republic Day celebrations, the government announced the names of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees on Saturday.

The Padma Vibhushan was awarded to seven prominent personalities, including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes while 16 were conferred the Padma Bhushan and 118 have been given the Padma Shri, officials said.

The names were announced by the government on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Vibhushan

Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth, classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra and Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri of the Pejavara Matha in Udupi have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Jaitley, Swaraj and Fernandes have been given the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, the officials said.

Thirty-six-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.

Padma Bhushan Awards

The government also announced names of 16 Padma Bhushan award recipients

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir and Muzaffar Hussain Baig are among the sixteen awarded the Padma Bhushan, officials said.

The 24-year-old Sindhu is a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton. Sindhu has also won four other World Championships medals — 2 silver and 2 bronze — besides the gold, she won last year.

Baig, 73, is a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A founder leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Baig was one of the few politicians who was not detained by the Union government after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on 5 August.

The politician has been awarded for his contribution to public affairs and is among the 16 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

The other recipients of Padma Bhushan awards are:

Name Field State/Country
M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala
Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh
Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir
Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal
Manoj Das Literature and
Education		 Puducherry
Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat
Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu
SC Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland
Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand
Dr Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh
Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra
Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala
Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa
Professor Jagdish Sheth Literature and
Education		 USA
PV Sindhu Sports Telangana
Shri Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

 

Padma Shri Awards: Karan Johar, Kangna Ranaut and Zaheer Khan among 118 named

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering. Some of the prominent recipients of the awards include filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, cricketer Zaheer Khan and Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, among others.

In the sports category, besides Zaheer also named for the Padma Shri awards are current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.

The 41-year-old Zaheer is one of the country's finest fast bowlers and is only behind the legendary Kapil Dev in terms of wickets among Indian pacers in the traditional Test format. He also won the 2011 World Cup with the Indian team.

The 25-year-old Rani Rampal has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

Lucknow-based historian and journalist Yogesh Praveen; Assam-based historian Jogendra Nath Phukan are also awarded with Padma Shri, officials said.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh, Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma are among unsung heroes awarded the coveted Padma Shri award this year, officials said on Saturday.

The awardees, announced on the eve of Republic Day, also include Javed Ahmad Tak, a differently-abled social worker from Jammu and Kashmir working for differently-abled children for over two decades, providing free education, material aid and motivation to over 100 children of 40 villages in Anantnag and Pulwama, they said.

Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet "encyclopedia of forests" because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, they said.

Name Field State/Country
Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand
Dr. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand
Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi
Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab
Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and Education West Bengal
Ms. Gloria Arieira Literature and Education Brazil
Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra
Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal
Dr. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh
Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and Education Odisha
Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra
Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan
Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh
Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat
Shri Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom
Ms. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam
Shri Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh
Ms. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan
Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam
Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu
Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka
Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh
Shri Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha
Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature and Education Sri Lanka
Shri H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat
Shri Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu
Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur
Ms. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil
Shri M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka
Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka
Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra
Shri Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom
Shri Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh
Shri Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka
Shri Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh
Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha
Ms. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka
Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar
Shri. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka
Shri Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh
Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand
Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh
Shri Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar
Ms. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh
Ms. Shanti Jain Art Bihar
Shri Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat
Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura
Shri KV Sampath Kumar and Ms Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (duo) Literature and Education-Journalism Karnataka
Shri Karan Johar Art Maharashtra
Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh
Ms. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra
Shri C Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram
Dr. Ravi Kannan R Medicine Assam
Ms. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra
Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat
Shri Narayan J Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat
Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh
Shri Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi
Shri SP Kothari Literature and Education USA
Shri VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry
Shri M. K. Kunjol Social Work Kerala
Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha
Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan
Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala
Shri Munna Master Art Rajasthan
Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha
Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal
Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France
Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal Pradesh
Shri Manilal Nag Art West Bengal
Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala
Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan
Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and Education-Journalism Mizoram
Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala
Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA
Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam
Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra
Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
Shri Jitu Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh
Shri Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim
Shri S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu
Ms. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana
Ms. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra
Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh
Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat
Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand
Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana
Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar
Shri Radhammohan & Ms.Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture Odisha
Shri Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal Husbandry Odisha
Ms. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya
Shri Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra
Shri Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka
Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam
Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra
Shri Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh
Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar
Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat
Shri Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar
Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar
Shri Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana
Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob and Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu
Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh
Shri Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA
Shri Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia
Shri Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan
Dr. Romesh Wadhwani Tekchand Trade and Industry USA
Shri Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra
Shri Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh, who has been promoting education and reading culture in remote areas of northeastern states for last four decades; Abdul Jabbar aka 'voice of Bhopal' (posthumously), known for fighting for the cause of victims and survivor of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy; and Usha Chaumar, a Dalit social worker working in the field of sanitation in Rajasthan, have also been given the award.

Poptarao Pawar of Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), known for reviving groundwater of in drought-prone Hiware Bazar area; Harekala Hazabba, a 64-year-old social worker from Karnataka providing affordable education to poor children; Arunoday Mondal, a doctor from West Bengal who treats patients in remote Sunderbans; Radha Mohan and his daughter Sabarmatee, both Gandhians who have converted a piece of degraded land into a vast food forest in Odisha by using only organic techniques are among the Padma Shri awardees, it said.

A school and tribal farmer from Meghalaya, Trinity Saioo, who is spearheading a turmeric farming movement, Ravi Kannan, an oncologist from Chennai who is treating cancer patients in Assam's Barak Valley, S Ramakrishnan, a differently-abled social worker who has rehabilitated more than 14,000 differently-abled people in over four decades in Tamil Nadu have also been given the coveted prize.

The government has also conferred Padma Shri to 68-year old environmentalist Sundaram Verma, who planted 50,000 trees in Rajasthan; Munna Master, a Muslim bhajan singer from the state; Yogi Aeron, an 81-year old doctor from Uttarakhand who has been treating burn and bite victims for free for last 35-years; and Rahibai Soma Popere, a self-taught tribal woman famous globally for her work in agro-biodiversity conservation.

Modi congratulates winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted.

The prime minister said the awardees include "extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity".

 

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 00:12:09 IST

