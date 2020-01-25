Padma Awards 2020: Jaitley, Sushma conferred Padma Vibhushan; Anand Mahindra, Manohar Parrikar get Padma Bhushan; Karan Johar gets Padma Shri

Ahead of the 71 Republic Day celebrations, the government announced the names of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees on Saturday.

The Padma Vibhushan was awarded to seven prominent personalities, including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes while 16 were conferred the Padma Bhushan and 118 have been given the Padma Shri, officials said.

The names were announced by the government on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Vibhushan

Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth, classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra and Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri of the Pejavara Matha in Udupi have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Jaitley, Swaraj and Fernandes have been given the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, the officials said.

Thirty-six-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.

Padma Bhushan Awards

The government also announced names of 16 Padma Bhushan award recipients

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir and Muzaffar Hussain Baig are among the sixteen awarded the Padma Bhushan, officials said.

The 24-year-old Sindhu is a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton. Sindhu has also won four other World Championships medals — 2 silver and 2 bronze — besides the gold, she won last year.

Baig, 73, is a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A founder leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Baig was one of the few politicians who was not detained by the Union government after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on 5 August.

The politician has been awarded for his contribution to public affairs and is among the 16 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

The other recipients of Padma Bhushan awards are:

Name Field State/Country M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal Manoj Das Literature and

Education Puducherry Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu SC Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand Dr Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa Professor Jagdish Sheth Literature and

Education USA PV Sindhu Sports Telangana Shri Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri Awards: Karan Johar, Kangna Ranaut and Zaheer Khan among 118 named

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering. Some of the prominent recipients of the awards include filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, cricketer Zaheer Khan and Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, among others.

In the sports category, besides Zaheer also named for the Padma Shri awards are current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.

The 41-year-old Zaheer is one of the country's finest fast bowlers and is only behind the legendary Kapil Dev in terms of wickets among Indian pacers in the traditional Test format. He also won the 2011 World Cup with the Indian team.

The 25-year-old Rani Rampal has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

Lucknow-based historian and journalist Yogesh Praveen; Assam-based historian Jogendra Nath Phukan are also awarded with Padma Shri, officials said.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside PGI hospital in Chandigarh, Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma are among unsung heroes awarded the coveted Padma Shri award this year, officials said on Saturday.

The awardees, announced on the eve of Republic Day, also include Javed Ahmad Tak, a differently-abled social worker from Jammu and Kashmir working for differently-abled children for over two decades, providing free education, material aid and motivation to over 100 children of 40 villages in Anantnag and Pulwama, they said.

Seventy-two-year-old Tulasi Gowda from Karnataka, who earned the sobriquet "encyclopedia of forests" because of her vast knowledge of diverse plants species in spite of lacking formal education, has also been given the award, they said.

Name Field State/Country Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand Dr. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and Education West Bengal Ms. Gloria Arieira Literature and Education Brazil Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal Dr. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and Education Odisha Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat Shri Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom Ms. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam Shri Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh Ms. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature and Education Sri Lanka Shri H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur Ms. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil Shri M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra Shri Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom Shri Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh Shri Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka Shri Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha Ms. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar Shri. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka Shri Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh Shri Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar Ms. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi Shri Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh Ms. Shanti Jain Art Bihar Shri Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura Shri KV Sampath Kumar and Ms Vidushi Jayalakshmi KS (duo) Literature and Education-Journalism Karnataka Shri Karan Johar Art Maharashtra Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh Ms. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra Shri C Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram Dr. Ravi Kannan R Medicine Assam Ms. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat Shri Narayan J Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh Shri Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi Shri SP Kothari Literature and Education USA Shri VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry Shri M. K. Kunjol Social Work Kerala Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala Shri Munna Master Art Rajasthan Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal Pradesh Shri Manilal Nag Art West Bengal Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and Education-Journalism Mizoram Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Jitu Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh Shri Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim Shri S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu Ms. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana Ms. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar Shri Radhammohan & Ms.Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture Odisha Shri Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal Husbandry Odisha Ms. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya Shri Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra Shri Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra Shri Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat Shri Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar Shri Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob and Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and Kashmir Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh Shri Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA Shri Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia Shri Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan Dr. Romesh Wadhwani Tekchand Trade and Industry USA Shri Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra Shri Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh, who has been promoting education and reading culture in remote areas of northeastern states for last four decades; Abdul Jabbar aka 'voice of Bhopal' (posthumously), known for fighting for the cause of victims and survivor of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy; and Usha Chaumar, a Dalit social worker working in the field of sanitation in Rajasthan, have also been given the award.

Poptarao Pawar of Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), known for reviving groundwater of in drought-prone Hiware Bazar area; Harekala Hazabba, a 64-year-old social worker from Karnataka providing affordable education to poor children; Arunoday Mondal, a doctor from West Bengal who treats patients in remote Sunderbans; Radha Mohan and his daughter Sabarmatee, both Gandhians who have converted a piece of degraded land into a vast food forest in Odisha by using only organic techniques are among the Padma Shri awardees, it said.

A school and tribal farmer from Meghalaya, Trinity Saioo, who is spearheading a turmeric farming movement, Ravi Kannan, an oncologist from Chennai who is treating cancer patients in Assam's Barak Valley, S Ramakrishnan, a differently-abled social worker who has rehabilitated more than 14,000 differently-abled people in over four decades in Tamil Nadu have also been given the coveted prize.

The government has also conferred Padma Shri to 68-year old environmentalist Sundaram Verma, who planted 50,000 trees in Rajasthan; Munna Master, a Muslim bhajan singer from the state; Yogi Aeron, an 81-year old doctor from Uttarakhand who has been treating burn and bite victims for free for last 35-years; and Rahibai Soma Popere, a self-taught tribal woman famous globally for her work in agro-biodiversity conservation.

Modi congratulates winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted.

The prime minister said the awardees include "extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.