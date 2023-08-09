'Packaging, re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keeps happening': BJP attacks Congress on family rule in politics

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying that packaging and re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keeps happening to keep him politically relevant and asked if the grand old party really thinks he is capable of becoming a leader of a country like India.

Addressing a press conference on the anniversary of Quit India Movement, the BJP MP said, “The meaning of family dynasty is that a son or daughter of a leader will become the leader of the party. Not just a leader but he will either become a PM/CM or a candidate for the PM/CM post irrespective of their capability. Packaging and re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keep going on. But does Congress ever think of Rahul Gandhi as capable of becoming a leader of a country like India?….”

He said that rampant family rule in politics, stinking corruption and appeasement politics should quit India.

“…Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India…,” said the BJP leader.

“Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible…The I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been called ‘Ghamandia’ and they fully deserve it – ‘Ghamdandia’ alliance…,” he added.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “They have just one work. They don’t think about the nation, about society, about Manipur. Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don’t know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising.”

Earlier in a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

PM Modi’s apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule,” he said in a tweet.

He added, “Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.”

PM Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

