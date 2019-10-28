P Chidambaram discharged from AIIMS after being admitted for gastrointestinal complications, doctors say ex-FM is 'stable'

New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, was on Monday taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for gastrointestinal health complications.

He is now stable and has been discharged. Earlier today, Chidambaram was also taken to the RML Hospital here.

As per the direction of the court, Chidambaram's health checkup will be done at AIIMS if needed. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had passed this direction while sending him in ED remand till 30 October.

His counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier sought two days interim relief for Chidambaram to send him to Hyderabad on medical grounds, however, it was not allowed by the court.

Sibal had stated that Chidambaram is seriously suffering from acute pain in the stomach and he urgently needs medical treatment from Hyderabad as Chidambaram got relief from there only some years ago.

The later court refused to grant relief in this prayer and directed the ED to take him to the AIIMS for any health problem if needed.

