P Chidambaram calls SC order on Jammu and Kashmir internet shutdown a rebuff to 'unconstitutional, arrogant' stance of govt

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir is a rebuff to the "unconstitutional and arrogant" stance of the Central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on restrictions imposed there, and asked former state governor Satpal Malik to own responsibility and resign as Goa governor.

"SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

He demanded that the entire team in Jammu and Kashmir that designed and executed "the plan" be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed.

"The former Governor of J&K, Mr Satpal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana also asked the administration to restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational centres.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.