Over Rs 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of two boys in Bihar; village in shock

In an unusual incident, two boys from Bihar's Pastiya village were shocked to know that their bank accounts have been credited with Rs 900 crore. This news came as a big surprise not just to their families, but to the entire village.

According to reports, the huge amount of money got credited into the accounts of Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar and they both live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district. Both of them hold an account in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, which is a regional rural bank in Bihar.

The boys then visited the local Centralised Processing Centre (CPPC) of the State Bank of India (SBI) to enquire about the amount being deposited by the state government for their school uniforms. The officials at the Centre were also in disbelief after learning about the huge sum of money.

As the officials checked their accounts and the money credited, it was found that Vishwas' account was credited with Rs 60 crore, while Kumar's account was with Rs 900 crore. The branch manager Manoj Gupta immediately initiated a probe into the matter and also stopped the withdrawal of money from these two accounts.

Currently, a probe has been initiated by the concerned bank to find out how the money got deposited into these accounts.

Apart from this, a 30-year-old tutor of Bihar's Bakhtiyar village had received Rs 5.5 lakh in his bank account earlier this year, due to a bank error. Identified as Ranjeet Das, he initially refused to return the money despite several notices being served to him, as per reports.

When asked about the money being deposited into his account, Das said that when he received it, he was very happy and a big amount like this for a poor man means a lot.

He thought the money had been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised the first instalment of the total Rs 15 lakh to every individual during an election campaign in Bihar.

Post the pressure of banking officials, Das returned the money but had kept Rs 1.6 lakhs with him that he refused to return at any cost. Later, the bank manager was forced to lodge an FIR against the tutor, after which the tutor was arrested.