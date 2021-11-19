Over 4 lakh to get drinking water, says Narendra Modi as he inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,240 crore in UP's Mahoba

Criticisisng the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said for years development schemes had not been completed in Bundelkhand, and that now people were seeing a government working for them for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated multiple projects aimed at ending water scarcity for farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. "Over 4 lakh people will get drinking water, the wait for water is over now," said the prime minister while addressing a rally in Mahoba.

#WATCH Those who ruled Delhi &UP for a long time left no stone unturned to ruin this region. It's no secret how jungles &resources of this region were handed over to mafias. Now that bulldozer is being used against these mafias, some people are making hue & cry: PM Modi in Mahoba pic.twitter.com/8L4RyiEpgr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 19, 2021

In an apparent jibe to the Congress, Modi hit out at the Opposition saying that they "left no stone unturned to destroy Bundelkhand".

"Those who ruled Delhi and UP for a long time left no stone unturned to ruin this region. It's no secret how jungles and resources of this region were handed over to mafias. Now that bulldozer is being used against these mafias, some people are making hue and cry," he said.

Criticising the previous governments, Modi said for years development schemes had not been completed in Bundelkhand, and that now people of the region were seeing a government working for them for the first time.

"For the first time, the people of Bundelkhand are seeing the government working for their development. Previous governments did not get tired of looting UP but we do not get tired of working," Modi said.

Lauding the BJP government, the prime minister also added: "Mahoba is a witness to how we have brought the government from the close-door rooms of Delhi to every nook and corner of the country in the last seven years."

The prime minister, who arrived in Mahoba this afternoon inaugurated Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project, among others.

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,240 crore and once fully operational, these will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting several lakh farmers.

These projects will also provide potable water to the people of the region.

With inputs from agencies