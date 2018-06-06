Over 85% students pass West Bengal Class 10th board examinations, results available on wbresults.nic.in

Kolkata: An estimated 85.49 percent candidates of over 11,02,726 students passed in the Class 10th board examinations of West Bengal this year, the state Board of Secondary Education said on Wednesday.

The pass percentage had a slight dip of 0.16 percent - 85.49 percent this year from 85.65 percent last year, it said.

Altogether 8,99,564 candidates passed the examinations.

Sanjibani Debnath of the Suniti Academy, Coochbehar ranked first getting 689 marks followed by Sirshendu Saha of the Satgachia High School, East Burdwan who got 688 marks, as part of the merit list and results announced by the WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

The third spot was jointly held by three students - Mayurakshi Saha, Nilabjo Das and Mrinmoy Mondal all having scored 687 marks. Saha was from a school in Coochbehar and the other two from a school in Jalpaiguri respectively.

96.13 percent students passed from East Midnapore, the highest among all districts, the Board said.

Of the candidates having appeared this year, 6,21,087 were girls.

The examinations were held from 12 March to 21 March.

The results can be accessed at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in sites.

Ganguly said next year's Secondary Board examinations (Madhyamik) will take place from 12 February to 22 February.