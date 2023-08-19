Over 200 Meiteis who fled Manipur return home from Myanmar; CM Biren Singh lauds Army
Biren Singh called upon authorities to work harder to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the northeastern state since May 3
Over 200 Meiteis who had fled the violence-hit state of Manipur to the neighbouring country of Myanmar have safely returned nearly after three months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said as he lauded the Army for bringing them back.
“Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil,” the chief minister wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
He added, “A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service.”
Meanwhile, mutilated bodies of three youths aged between 24 and 25 were found in Kuki Thowai village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday.
The bodies were found after heavy firing in the Ukhrul district. There were injury marks on the bodies apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.
The bodies of the three youths were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.
Biren Singh called upon authorities to work harder to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the northeastern state since May 3.
“Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community,” he said yesterday.
