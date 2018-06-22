Over 11,000 students take admission in Delhi University after first cut-off list: Officials say it's six times higher than 2017

New Delhi: Over 11,000 students took admission in various colleges of the Delhi University after the first cut-off list, almost six times the number last year, an official said.

The last day of the admission process for the first-cut-offs finished on Thursday.

According to a university official, out of over 56,000 seats, over 11,000 were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, around 2,000 seats were filled.

The top five colleges where students took admission were Hindu College, where 785 seats were filled, followed by Gargi College, where 674 seats were filled, Miranda House, where 628 seats were filled, Lady Shri Ram College, where 579 seats were filled, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College where 575 seats were filled, according to data shared by the varsity.

The top courses were B.Com (Honors) in which 1,401 seats were filled, followed by BA (Programme) in which 1,371 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA (Honors) Political Science where 1,004 seats were filled.

The other top courses were BA (Honors) History where 819 seats were filled and B.Com where 807 seats were filled, the data stated.

On 19 June, which was day one of admissions, the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure and the DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents were stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal.

The second day and the third day of the admissions went off smoothly, said officials.

The second cut-off is expected on 24 June and the officials are expecting a huge rush at that time.

According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.

Thursday was also the last day of ECA trials for almost 18,000 students.

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on 18 June for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on 15 May. The registration for these courses ended on 7 June.