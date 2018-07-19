You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Over 100 trees cut in Kodagu for chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s one-day visit; DC says order was 'misinterpreted'

India FP Staff Jul 19, 2018 13:59:48 IST

Around 100 first-generation trees were cut in the Kodugu district of Karnataka's Coorg without consulting the forest department after the Deputy Commissioner (DC) ordered the axing of ‘dangerous’ trees ahead of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's visit, according to several media reports.

Trees being felled in Kodagu ahead of the CM's visit. Image courtesy: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka

Trees being felled in Kodagu ahead of the CM's visit. Image courtesy: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka

The orders were apparently issued on 17 July to ensure the CM’s safety and around 100 trees were cut by the same evening. “We were not consulted and no survey was done to identify dangerous trees. All those which the authorities thought were bent because of strong winds have been brought down. Madikeri is called the Scotland of India, it is the region where Cauvery river originates. Already there is a lot of damage to the green belt in Madikeri in the guise of roads and tourism, this is just adding to it,” a forest department official told the Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, according to Times Now, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srividya PI later clarified that her orders were misinterpreted. She said that she had ordered only for pruning of trees and that some trees were being axed to prevent any unfortunate incident. As per a report in The New Indian Express, the district commissioner had issued an order to the forest department to chop off the trees present on the path marked for the CM’s visit, along the Talacauvery-Bhagamandala stretch. Similarly, trees were felled on the Boikeri-Madikeri stretch.

However, the Coorg Wildlife Society criticised the axing of trees and said that instead of chopping the trees, the bent trees could have been tied to a support. Locals also hinted at the role of the timber mafia behind it.

Karnataka BJP condemned the move in a tweet criticising the chief minister for not allocating any funds for the region in the budget and instead giving this 'gift' to the people of Kodagu for questioning his failure.

In June, hundreds of people and environmentalist in Delhi came together to save 16,500 trees from being getting cut as a part of a redevelopment exercise an were successful in getting a stay on the activity.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 13:59 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores