Our state-wise formula is to field one candidate against BJP: Harish Rawat

“Our state-wise formula is to field one candidate against the BJP (candidate). A mechanism will be worked out,” Rawat said.

Senior leaders from 26 Opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been invited for the two-day meeting to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Fifteen parties had attended the last meeting for Opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

The top leaders who are expected to attend the meeting include Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, besides former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 15 MLAs supporting him met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

“In today’s meeting with Sharad Pawar, we again asked him to ensure that NCP stays united,” NCP’s Praful Patel said.

