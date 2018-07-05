OUCET Result 2018 declared: Check result for Osmania University's common entrance test on oucet.ouadmissions.com

The result of Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET) 2018 was declared on Thursday at the official website of the varsity: www.oucet.ouadmissions.com. All those candidates who appeared for the test could log on to the given website and check their scorecards.

The common entrance test is conducted each year by the Osmania University for admissions in postgraduate degree courses (PG), diplomas and five-year integrated PG programmes offered by the Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges. The common entrance for the various universities is being conducted each year since the academic year, 2000-2001.

Osmania University Common Entrance Test 2018 (OUCET 2018) was conducted online from 4th June to 13th June 2018 via Computer-based tests. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket handy before logging on to check the result.

Candidates who had appeared for this years' OUCET can download their rank card by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Visit the official OUCET website by clicking on this link: oucet.ouadmissions.com

Step2: Click on the "Download Rank Card" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your OUCET Hall ticket number, your registration number, and your date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: Click on "View Rank Card" option.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Or, alternatively, students can also click on this direct link to get their results. Enter the aforementioned details and hit enter to view the result.