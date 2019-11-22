OTET Result 2019: Odisha Board of Secondary Education releases state teacher eligibility test results on bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Result 2019| Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 results on its official website – bseodisha.ac.in. BSE Odisha had already released the OTET 2019 answer keys and accepted objections earlier.

The Odisha School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash had hinted at a meeting last month that OTET 2019 results will be declared by the Board soon, noted Times Now. Passing the OTET exam is mandatory for all the candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in schools based in Odisha.

How to check OTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the BSE Odisha's official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Latest updates' on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the option 'Results of OTET 2019'

Step 4: Candidates will have to fill in their respective login details

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download or take a print out of the result for future reference

The passing criteria for OTET examination is 60 percent. Candidates clearing the OTET exam will be awarded eligibility certificates that will allow them to apply for the post of teachers in Classes 1 to 12 in all government school across the state of Odisha.

