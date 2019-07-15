OTET 2019: Board of Secondary Education releases recruitment notification, check bseodisha.nic.in for further details

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test released | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has released a notification for the registration of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019.

Interested candidates can visit the official site to register for the test.

How to register for the OTET 2019:

Step 1: Go to the BSE's official website — http://bseodisha.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on 'LINK FOR OTET-2019' under the 'Latest News' column

Step 3: Continue to site for OTET 2019

Step 4: Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION"

Step 5: Fill in the required information and proceed as per instructions given in the 6 steps, and continue to make the payment.

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates interested to look at eligibility, syllabus and exam patterns can also visit BSE's website for more details.

Here are some important dates for OTET 2019:

Commencement of offline registration of application - 15 July, 2019

Closure of registration of applications - 26 July, 2019

Closure for editing application details - 26 July, 2019

Last date for printing your application - 26 July, 2019

Online Fee Payment - 15 July, 2019 to 26 July, 2019

The official guidelines and the notification for appearing for the OTET 2019 can be accessed here:

http://bseodisha.nic.in/sites/default/files/news/OTET%202019%20NOTIFICATION%2012-Jul-2019%20.pdf

The OTET 2019 consists of two papers — I and II. Paper-I is conducted for teachers for Class 1 to 5. Paper-II is conducted for teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The duration of the examination is 2 hours 30 minutes.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.

It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).

