OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration for Odisha revenue inspector post begins at osssc.gov.in

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is conducting recruitment process to fill up 586 vacancies for the revenue inspector post

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Revenue Inspectors. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official site osssc.gov.in.

Applicants should know that the last date to apply is 23 July. Also, recruitment will be done on a contractual basis in various districts under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The drive aims to fill a total of 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors.

Follow these steps to apply for the OSSSC RI recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the OSSSC website, osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the registration details to log in

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Once the payment is done, applicants will then have to click on submit

Step 6: If required, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need or reference

Here's the direct link: osssc.gov.in/Public/OSSSC/Default.aspx

As per the selection process, the commission will conduct an objective type written exam (400 marks). After the written exam, qualified applicants will appear for a skill test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's work experience and marks scored in the two exams.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subjects. Meanwhile, the age should be below 32 years and over 20 years of age as on 1 January, 2021.

Examination Fee:

All unreserved applicants will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100 while candidates from Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), and Persons with disabilities (PwD) categories are exempted from paying the fee.