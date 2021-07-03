Osmania University UG and PG 2021 exam schedule released; check timetable at osmania.ac.in

The exam schedule also includes backlog and main examinations that were to take place in March and April 2021 but had to be rescheduled due to the second wave of COVID-19

Osmania University in Hyderabad has released the exam schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates appearing for the Osmania University 2021 exam can check the timetable on the official website at osmania.ac.in.

This new exam schedule also includes backlog and main examinations that were listed to take place in March and April 2021 but had to be rescheduled due to the second wave of the pandemic across the country.

As per the official notice, the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester (regular) examinations for the five-year integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) course will be held in July and August 2021.

Following this, the MBA Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) fourth semester under regular, backlog and improvement will be conducted from 27 July to 6 August. The second semester under backlog and improvement examinations will be conducted between 11 August and 23 August while the third-semester backlog and improvement exams will be from 28 July and 9 August.

The Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) (AICTE) all branches first semester examinations will be conducted between 15 July and 28 July.

Check steps to download Osmania University exam schedule:

Go to the official website osmania.ac.in.

Search and click on the ‘Examination’ tab that appears on the homepage of Osmania University.

Candidates will then need to click on the relevant subject timetable link from the list provided on the website

Applicants can download the PDF timetable for further reference or use.

Click on this direct link to check the timetable.

Along with the exam schedule, a detailed list of centres will be sent to the registered mobile number and mailing id of the candidate.

The university has also issued strict guidelines and instructions for students and examiners for the conduct of the examination. There will be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and rules that need to be observed at the examination centres. Also, students without a mask will not be allowed to enter the exam centre or hall.​