Osmania University to hold degree exams in second week of June, says report; postgraduate exams may commence in July

Osmania University is likely to hold degree examinations in the second week of June. The varsity said that it is also working on the exam dates for postgraduate programmes which may commence from the second week of July.

As per a report by Telangana Today, Osmania University is expected to conduct examinations on Sunday too. A number of working days were lost due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

A detailed notification will be issued by the University's examination branch in two to three days.

The report quoted Osmania University Controller of examinations Dr Sriram Venkatesh saying that the main and backlog exams for undergraduate students are being planned in the second week of June.

“The PG examinations will commence in July when major UG examinations complete,” Venkatesh said.

He also said that the varsity already maintains one-metre physical distance between students during the examinations.

“If the need arises, the university will increase the number of centres and ensure more physical distancing is practised in exam halls,” Venkatesh added.

Osmania University has advanced the summer vacations for students of postgraduate programmes from 11 May to 7 June.

As per the university’s calendar, the summer vacation was scheduled from 1 to 30 June. The third phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown will end on 17 May, however, the Telangana government has decided to extend the lockdown till 29 May.

On 24 April, Osmania University had declared the re-evaluation results of BA, BBA, BCom, BSc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website osmania.ac.in.

Telangana has so far reported 32 COVID-19 deaths. The virus has infected over 1,300 people in the state.