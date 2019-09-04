Osmania University revaluation result 2019: BCom, BA, BSc, MCA revaluation result declared; check osmania.ac.in to download scores (edited)

Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019 | Osmania University has released the results for revaluation examinations conducted for various degree courses. The results for BCom, BA, BBA and BSc revaluation exams are available on the official website of the university — osmania.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination which were conducted in May this year will be able to check and download the revaluation result through the official website of the university.

Steps to check the revaluation results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the University — osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab available on the homepage which says ‘Exam Result’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, select the link for revaluation results for relevant degree exam

Step 4: Enter your admit card or hall ticket number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print of it for future reference.

Along with this, the university has also released the MCA result. As per Times Now, last month in August, the university declared degree results for various exams conducted in June and July.

Candidates who are interested to check further details can log on to the official website of the university.