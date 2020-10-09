Osmania University releases timetable for semester exams of UG, PG courses; check at ouexams.in
As per the revised examination schedule, the ME, AICTE II-Semester (Main) and CBCS I & II Semester (Backlog) examinations will be held from 13 to 18 Oct
Osmania University released the examination schedule for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website. Students appearing in the degree exams of PG, PG Diploma (PGRRCDE), UG CBCS Backlog, and other exams can check the entire timetable at osmania.ac.in or ouexams.in.
According to Hindustan Times, the exams of the MSc, MA, MCom, MSW, MLib Sc, MJ and MC, MCom (IS), IV Semester (CBCS - Regular, Backlog and Improvement) programmes will be held from 19 to 23 October. The exam for PG Diploma in Bioinformatics (Regular & Backlog) and other PG Diploma courses will begin from 2 November, to continue till 7 November.
The examination schedule for various examinations were revised by the Osmania university as well. Now the ME or MTech (for all branches) AICTE II-Semester (Main) and CBCS I & II Semester (Backlog) examinations will be held from 13 to 18 October.
The ME or MTech (all branches) (AICTE) I-Semester (Makeup) and CBCS I & II Semester (Backlog) examinations have been rescheduled to be held from 13 to 20 October and the PGRRCDE - PG (MA, MCom and MSc) final year (Main & Backlog) examinations will be conducted by the varsity from 17 to 22 November.
There steps can be followed to download the OU degree examination schedule for 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at osmania.ac.in (the schedule is accessible from the OU exam site at ouexams.in as well)
Step 2: Click on the tab on the homepage that reads: ‘Examination branch’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Go to the ‘Notification’ tab and click on the examination time-table
Step 5: The schedules will be listed according to different courses. Select the correct stream to view the Osmania University time table 2020
Step 6: Download the schedule for future use
According to Times Now, PG students can appear for their final semester exams at exam centers that are closest to their homes. The varsity has made sure that students are assigned nearby centres within their districts.
