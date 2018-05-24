You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Osmania University degree results 2018: BA/BCom/BSc results declared today on osmania.ac.in

India FP Staff May 24, 2018 14:43:19 IST

The Osmania University (OU) has announced the results of its annual examinations of BA/BCom (honours and vocational)/BSc/BSW/BBA first, second, and the third year today on its official website: osmania.ac.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Students who appeared for the exam can also check the result on manabadi.co.in.

The BA/BSc/BCom results were held from 6 March to 9 April 2018

Follow these steps to check your result:

- Visit the official website of the Osmania University (OU) — osmania.ac.in or manabadi.com

- On the homepage, look for the link which says, "Osmania University BA/BCom/BSc exam results". Click on it

- Enter your hall ticket number and other required details. Click on submit.

- Download and take printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 14:43 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores