Osmania University Degree Result 2018 for BA, BSc, BCom to be released soon on osmania.ac.in

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 10:40:10 IST

Osmania University, OU Degree Results 2018 for the examinations conducted in May and June this year are expected to be released soon. The results can be checked on the official website, osmania.ac.in.

The exams for CBCS degree courses of BA, BSc and BCom were held in the months of May and June.

Representational image. News18

How to check the results:

- Go to the official website, osmania.ac.in.

- On the home page, click on the link for the result.

- From the option, select the option for the course and the semester.

- Enter the roll number and click submit.

- Save the result for further reference.

According to News18, Osmania University had released results for the March and April 2018 examinations on 21 July 2018, while the revaluation results for YWS BA, BBA, BSc and BCom were released on 1 August.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 10:40 AM

