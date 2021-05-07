Osmania University declares results of PG courses, BE VII semester exam; check scores at osmania.ac.in
Osmania University also declared the results of the M.Ed course on Tuesday, 4 May
Osmania University has declared the results of the postgraduate exams held in November 2020 and Bachelor of Engineering exam of VII semester held in March 2021.
Students, who appeared for the tests, can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website - osmania.ac.in.
The results of the following courses were declared by the university on 6 May:
MA History
MA Hindi
MA Urdu (Non-internal)
MA Urdu (Internal)
MSc Mathematics (Non-internal)
MSc (Mathematics) (Internal)
MA Telugu (Non Internal)
MA (Telugu) (Internal)
Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the option ‘Examination Results’ on the right side. Click on this
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the name of your programme
Step 4: Enter your 10-digit hall ticket number and click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Your result of the Osmania University exams will be displayed on the screen. Download it
Step 6: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference
Before declaring the results of several PG courses and BE, Osmania University also declared the results of the M.Ed course on Tuesday, 4 May.
The university was established in 1918 by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan. The then Home Secretary to the State Government, Sir Akbar Hydari played an instrumental role in establishing the university in the state.
As per the official website, the university currently has 12 faculties and 53 departments. It offers 27 programmes at the undergraduate level while 68 PG courses.
also read
Protests erupt at Hyderabad's Osmania University after 20-year-old student is found dead in hostel washroom
A 20-year-old student of Hyderabad-based Osmania University allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging, triggering protests on the campus.
Osmania University Revaluation Results: OU releases revaluation scores for degree courses, LLB exams; check osmania.ac.in
Osmania University has released the revaluation results of degree courses — Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) — as well as LLB exams on its official website.
TS EDCET 2020 result declared: Steps to check and download rank card from edcet.tsche.ac.in
To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their TS EDCET 2020 roll number or admit card number and date of birth mentioned at the time of the registration of the exam