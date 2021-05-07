Osmania University also declared the results of the M.Ed course on Tuesday, 4 May

Osmania University has declared the results of the postgraduate exams held in November 2020 and Bachelor of Engineering exam of VII semester held in March 2021.

Students, who appeared for the tests, can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website - osmania.ac.in.

The results of the following courses were declared by the university on 6 May:

MA History

MA Hindi

MA Urdu (Non-internal)

MA Urdu (Internal)

MSc Mathematics (Non-internal)

MSc (Mathematics) (Internal)

MA Telugu (Non Internal)

MA (Telugu) (Internal)

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the option ‘Examination Results’ on the right side. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the name of your programme

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit hall ticket number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result of the Osmania University exams will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link

Before declaring the results of several PG courses and BE, Osmania University also declared the results of the M.Ed course on Tuesday, 4 May.

The university was established in 1918 by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan. The then Home Secretary to the State Government, Sir Akbar Hydari played an instrumental role in establishing the university in the state.

As per the official website, the university currently has 12 faculties and 53 departments. It offers 27 programmes at the undergraduate level while 68 PG courses.