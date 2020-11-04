Osmania University CPGET 2020: Postgraduate entrance test to start from 1 Dec; check details at tscpget.com

The detailed schedule of the CPGET 2020 will soon be released by the university on its official website.

Osmania University Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2020 will start from 1 December. The University released the date of commencement of CPGET 2020 on the official website - tscpget.com.

ACPGET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from 31 October to 9 November.

As per NDTV, CPGET 2020 application window will also be reopened by the university. Candidates will be able to apply for the entrance examination till 17 November paying a late fee of Rs 500.

Application forms can be submitted by 21 November by paying a late fee of Rs 2,000. Payment will have to be made through debit card or internet banking.

Applicants will also be required to upload all the relevant documents, photographs in the required format at the time of filling the registration form.

The CPGET 2020 admit card is expected to be released by the university at least two weeks prior to the entrance examination. The hall ticket will mention candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time along with other details.

The admit card will also mention the guidelines that students will have to follow on the day of the examination.

The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to various programmes including PG (MA, MSc, MCom), PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2020-2021.