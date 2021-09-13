Fernandes, who had undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain in July, was admitted to the hospital in Mangalore after suffering a head injury while practising yoga at his home.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, aged 80. He breathed his last at Mangalore’s Yenepoya Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Fernandes was Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour & Employment, and was said to be one of the close confidantes of Rahul Gandhi and the entire Gandhi family.

He even served as the Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi. He was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from Udupi constituency in Karnataka, after which he won four more terms from the Karnatka seat. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha by Congress after he lost the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

Fernandes is survived by his wife, son and daughter.