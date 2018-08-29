OPSC releases Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification; candidates can check on opsconline.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released a notification on the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018 on its official website, opsconline.gov.in. The OPSC has announced the exam dates along with its syllabus. These exams are to fill 218 vacancies in various departments.

The application process will begin from 3 September and go on till 3 October. Interested candidates can apply online.

According to NDTV, the commission will allow an additional attempt to candidates who were ineligible for the exam in 2018. The Odisha Civil Services allows candidates four such attempts to sit for the exam.

The preliminary Odisha Civil Services exam will be held on 28 October, followed by the main exam and personality test or interview.

Applicants have to submit an examination fee of Rs 300. They have till 5 October to pay the amount. SC/ST candidates of Odisha and candidates who are persons with 40 percent disability are exempted from paying the fee, News18 reported.

Candidates within the age of 21 to 32 years can apply, but this age limit does not apply for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute.