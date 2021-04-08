OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts on opsc.gov.in

The commission will select candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and interview

A notification of 92 vacancies for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class II Group B of Odisha Soil Conservation Service, under the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, has been issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

To check the details and to apply, eligible candidates can visit the official website - opsc.gov.in. The last fee submission date is 24 May while aspirants can submit the registered online application till 31 May. They are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website - opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Read the information provided in the notification carefully

Step 3: Fill the online application form for OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Check the filled details and submit.

As per the official notification, a candidate must be a graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture or Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor of Science in Forestry or Bachelor in Agricultural Engineering to apply for the post. Applicants should be aged between 21 and 32 (as of 1 January, 2021).

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 500 which is non-refundable and non-adjustable. While there is no application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and Persons with disability (40 percent or more permanent disability).

The commission will select candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and interview. The written exam will be in the MCQ pattern and shall comprise of two papers, namely Paper - I and Paper II, carrying 100 marks each. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round worth 25 marks.