OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Applications for 2,542 posts to begin on 26 Feb; check opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the official notification for recruitment of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) on its official website.

The online application process for the recruitment of a Medical Officer will start on 26 February.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, once the registration process commences, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested can apply at opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is 25 March.

The report went on to add that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,542 vacancies. Of these, 1,042 vacancies are for the ST category, 653 vacancies are for SC categories, 633 for unreserved and 124 for SEBC category.

The official notification states that candidates belonging to sports persons and Persons With Disabilities will be adjusted against the categories to which they belong.

It further states that in the event of non-availability of sufficient number of eligible women candidates belonging to any particular category, the vacancies or the remaining vacancies will be filled up by the male candidates of that category.

As per a report in The Indian Express, candidates need to possess MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. Candidates should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit is 32 years.

As per the report, the exam will be three hours long and comprise 200 questions, each of one mark. Candidates who get hired will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 with dearness and other allowances separately.

Here's how to apply:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there they need to click on 'apply online' and then click on 'new' user and register against the medical officer job link.

Step 3: Candidates need to login, fill form, upload documents and pay the fees before submitting. The application fee is of Rs 500.