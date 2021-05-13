The result has been prepared by giving 70 percent weightage to the Computer Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE) and 30 percent weightage to the career assessment

The result of Medical Officer Exam 2021 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on 12 May on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The test was conducted for the recruitment of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) Exam 2021 in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Service Cadre posts under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In total, 786 applicants have been selected provisionally.

The result has been prepared by giving 70 percent weightage to the Computer Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE) and 30 percent weightage to the career assessment.

The selected candidates will now be called for document verification soon.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download the result:

1. Visit the website www.opsc.gov.in

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage

3. Click on the notification link ‘Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)’

4. The PDF file will get downloaded. Open it to check the result

5. If required, take a printout for later use

The exam was held on 28 April in which 1,491 candidates had appeared. All the candidates were then called for document verification at the OPSC office in Cuttack on 6 May.

Later, as the state government had announced a lockdown from 5 to 19 May in the entire state, the physical verification of the documents was postponed.