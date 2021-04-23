The selection of eligible candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and career marking. A weightage of 30 percent will be given to career marking and 70 percent to the written test.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is likely to release the OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021 today (Friday, 23 April). Once released, candidates can download their admit cards for the Medical Officer's written examination by visiting the official site opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on 28 April.

Applicants can follow these steps to download the admit card, once released:

Step 1: Go to the official site opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021’ that is available on the home page

Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Enter your login details correctly

Step 5: After entering all essential details, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference or need

Selection process

As it has been earlier notified by the Commission, the examination will be conducted in the same exam centres except Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar. It has now been changed to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement, GITA, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, for any notification or update regarding the announcement of the OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021, candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website.