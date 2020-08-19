OPSC Answer Key 2020 for junior assistant posts with cut off marks released: Check at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key along with the cut off marks and marks received for the posts of Junior Assistant on its official website at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key along with the cut off marks and marks received for the posts of Junior Assistant on its official website at opsc.gov.in.

The Paper II of the written examination consisted of questions from the subjects of General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills, according to Careers 360. It was held on 7 and 8 December, 2019. The OPSC answer key 2020 was released on Monday (17 August) in a PDF file on its site. Candidates, who appeared for the computer skill test for the post of Junior Assistant Group C can also check the answer key, cut-off marks and marks obtained through the announced link.

Here is how candidates can access the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage that carries the latest notifications

Step 3: Candidates then need to find the notification released on 17 August and the one that reads: ‘Answer Key, Cut-off Marks and Marks Secured by the Candidates in the Examination held for Recruitment to the Posts of Jr. Assistant in the office of OPSC, Cuttack(Advt. No. 09 of 2019-20)’

Step 4: Click on the ‘View PDF’ tab on the right hand side

Step 5: Check out the answer key and the marks received from the downloaded PDF file

Step 6: Candidates have been advised to take a print out of the Answer Key and Cut-off Marks PDF for future reference

The detailed file will contain the category-wise cut-off marks of candidates selected for the computer skill test.

There is a separate table for the finally selected candidates. Moreover, a set-wise and subject-wise answer key of the written examination is available along with the marks secured by the candidates in the computer skill test. The roll number-wise marks in the overall written examination (which included the English paper, Odia paper, and Paper-II and Paper-III) has been also given in the PDF.