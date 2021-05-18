OPSC announces results of Medical Officers Exam, releases answer key; check details at opsc.gov.in
OPSC had notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers and 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result details for the Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeons) Examination 2021. The commission has released the answer key and the cut-off list for the written as well as career marks of shortlisted candidates. For the unreserved category male candidates, the highest marks allotted are 240.436 while the lowest are 179.347. For female candidates, the highest marks allotted are 239.160 and the lowest are 179.375.
Those who have appeared for the exam can check their cut-off marks and answer key by visiting the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access answer keys and cut-off marks:
- Visit official website
- Check the ‘What’s New’ section
- Click on the notification for the cut-off marks and answer key
- The answer key and cut-off list (in PDF format) will get downloaded
- Download a copy and take a printout
The qualifying marks for the unreserved and SEBC categories are 50 percent. For SC, ST category, it is 40 percent and for the PwD category, it is 45 percent. The final result was announced on 12 May.
The commission had earlier announced the MO result in which a total of 786 candidates were selected on the basis of the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and career examination. The selection process gave 70 percent weightage to CBRE and 30 percent weightage to the career marks.
The OPSC CBRE was held on 28 April from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. OPSC had notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers and 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination.
