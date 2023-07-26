'Opposition's similar move backfired earlier, govt ready to face any situation': Union ministers on no-confidence motion

Hitting back at Congress-led Opposition alliance which brought a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the rivals’ similar move ahead of the 2019 polls backfired and the people of the country taught them a lesson in the subsequent general elections.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fifth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Wednesday, Joshi said, “People have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. They (Opposition) had brought a similar no-confidence motion last term (ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) as well and the people taught them a lesson.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Northeast in the Lower House, filed the no-confidence motion against the Centre on behalf of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that though the numbers are not in their favour, perhaps under the pretext of no-confidence motion, PM Modi can be made to speak something.

“…We know that the numbers are not in our favour but democracy is not just about numbers. Manipur is burning and people are waiting for the PM to speak…Perhaps under the pretext of No Confidence Motion, he can be made to speak something. That will be the biggest achievement…,” said Jha.

Congress MP K Suresh said even though the government is saying they are ready for the discussion in the House, they are not making the atmosphere conducive for the same.

“I.N.D.I.A partners unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The government, Home Minister and Defence Minister are saying that we’re ready for the discussion in the House, but they are not making the atmosphere in the House for discussion. PM is not coming to the House and sitting every day in his chamber, meeting media and having BJP parliamentary party meetings…We have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government,” said the Congress.

Responding to the Opposition’s move, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government was “ready” for every situation.

“Let them file a no-confidence motion. The government is ready to deal with any situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur. Before the Parliament went into session, they put forward a demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation. When we agreed to a discussion, they brought up rules and other issues to stall proceedings in the Parliament. When we reached an agreement on the rules, they put forward another demand that the PM issue a statement on Manipur in Parliament. These are merely excuses,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister trained his guns at the fledgling alliance of opposition parties, saying that calling itself I.N.D.I.A alone won’t “expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness”.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, “The Opposition alliance has changed its name in an attempt to shed its checkered past. Renaming itself as I.N.D.I.A won’t expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness.”

Singh added that the people will come to realise the Opposition’s ‘propaganda’ and will vote against the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Houses, forcing repeated adjournments, since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on 20 July.

As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together under the alliance called I.N.D.I.A.

With inputs from agencies